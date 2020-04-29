Malaysian man is doctor by day, thief by night

GEORGE TOWN - He is a doctor by day and a burglar by night, and he had been at it since 2014.

The 38-year-old man lived in a posh condominium in Gurney Drive and, in the last six years, broke into 22 units in the block.

His modus operandi was to check if his neighbours' doors were open in the wee hours and if so, he would sneak in and steal valuables in the living room.

"He stole valuables estimated to be worth RM493,615 (S$160,140) since 2014, " said George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong yesterday.

He was caught last Thursday and police found quite a stash when they checked his home.

There were 67 mobile phones, 26 computer laptops, 29 bags of all sorts, seven television sets, eight pieces of MyKad, three Japanese passports, one Malaysian passport and tens of other odds and ends.

"We estimated the seizure to be worth RM160,000.

"The suspect has no previous record. He is remanded until Friday, " ACP Soffian said in a statement.

ACP Soffian said in the man's living room were two Nintendo

consoles, a television set and TV box, and these were seized too.

"The case is being probed under Section 457 of the Penal Code for burglary, which carries a jail term of 14 years upon conviction, " he added.

Meanwhile, police arrested a gang of burglars in yet another block of condominiums not far away in Tanjung Tokong.

A husband and wife and another man, all of whom lived there, were arrested between last Thursday and Saturday for allegedly burglarising 13 units in the block.

ACP Soffian said they had been breaking into homes since the start of this month.

"The losses incurred by the victims are estimated at RM296,350, " said ACP Soffian.

He said one of them would clamber from balcony to balcony on the outside of the building and try to get into the homes when no one was in.

He would also try to get into units through open bedroom windows.

The husband and wife are in their 20s, and the man has a criminal record.

The other man, aged 34, has no prior record.

ACP Soffian said police seized about RM80,000 in valuables from the suspects.

The seized goods included several television sets, a speaker, power banks, branded luggage, sling bags, purses, perfumes, cameras and two bottles of hard liquor.

The case will be investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for burglary.