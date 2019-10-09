Malaysian man goes on rampage after dad switches off TV

A jobless man, who flew into a rage when his father switched off the TV, went on a rampage and destroyed the television set and a fan, Kosmo! reported.

"He went inside his father's room and pointed a knife at him, " North Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor said.

The 43-year-old man, believed to be high on drugs, threatened to kill his parents in their house in Kepala Batas, Penang, on Saturday evening.

The suspect was arrested after the family alerted the police.

ACP Noorzainy said the son tested positive for syabu.