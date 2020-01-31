Malaysian man handing out donation at temple is mobbed by 'habitual beggars'

Kind soul: Sam (centre) being mobbed by beggars while distributing money at the Goddess of Mercy Temple in George Town. The incident left him a little scared and he left after handing out about $16.65.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Rena Lim
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A kind soul experienced the ugly side of being charitable during his annual trip to the Goddess of Mercy Temple.

After prayers, the man who wanted to be known only as Sam, 50, took out a wad of RM1(S$0.33) notes and started giving it to the tens of people begging along Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling.

He ended up mobbed by them as they surrounded and jostled to get his money.

"I was taken aback as the crowd started getting aggressive after they saw that I was distributing money.

"So I quickly kept my money and left, " he said.

Sam, who is from Kuala Lumpur, said it was customary for him to visit temples each time he visited Penang for the festive season.

"Every year, I come here to pray and donate money and food to the unfortunate.

"But they seem to be more aggressive now, especially when they see you taking out money.

"In the past, they would queue up, but now they surround you and there are many more of them.

"I was a little scared so I left after distributing about RM50 even though I was supposed to also give out packets of Milo kept in my car, " he said at the temple recently.

Retiree Lim Soon Ooh, 77, who was waiting for alms outside the temple, said he would frequently wait at the temple to get donations from good-hearted people.

"I am not working any more and during festive seasons, many like me would come here and wait for donations.

"Sometimes we would get a few kilos of rice and some money.

"Other times, it can be a whole day of waiting and we go back with nothing."

Another retiree, May Lim, 81, said she would always wait around the area for donations.

"I know that people will come here to give out food and money.

"But I will just sit around and wait until the crowd is less active. I am old now and my body is not that strong.

"Sometimes the crowd gets a little pushy and people fall, so I do not want to take the risk, " she added.

Penang Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said such situations were common near festive seasons.

"We are not against those in need. We are just against syndicates, those which use the disabled to get donations, " he said.

Phee added that the authorities needed to keep tabs on what was going on.

More about
malaysia donations

