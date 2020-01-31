Malaysian man handing out donation at temple is mobbed by 'habitual beggars'

GEORGE TOWN - A kind soul experienced the ugly side of being charitable during his annual trip to the Goddess of Mercy Temple.

After prayers, the man who wanted to be known only as Sam, 50, took out a wad of RM1(S$0.33) notes and started giving it to the tens of people begging along Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling.

He ended up mobbed by them as they surrounded and jostled to get his money.

"I was taken aback as the crowd started getting aggressive after they saw that I was distributing money.

"So I quickly kept my money and left, " he said.

Sam, who is from Kuala Lumpur, said it was customary for him to visit temples each time he visited Penang for the festive season.

"Every year, I come here to pray and donate money and food to the unfortunate.

"But they seem to be more aggressive now, especially when they see you taking out money.