Malaysian man held over murder of ex-wife found wrapped in blankets

PETALING JAYA - The ongoing investigation into the murder of single mother Nor Hidayah Ahmad has led to the arrest of her former husband.

The 40-year-old man was at the Tampin district police headquarters in Negri Sembilan yesterday to lodge a report.

It is believed that he was making the police report as an alibi.

But police arrested him, said Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din.

Office clerk Nor Hidayah, 28, was found dead with her body wrapped in blankets and covered with pillows at her apartment in Prima Damansara here last Wednesday.

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was "asphyxiation due to smothering".