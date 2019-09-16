Malaysian man held over murder of ex-wife found wrapped in blankets

PHOTO: Pixabay
Justin Zack
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The ongoing investigation into the murder of single mother Nor Hidayah Ahmad has led to the arrest of her former husband.

The 40-year-old man was at the Tampin district police headquarters in Negri Sembilan yesterday to lodge a report.

It is believed that he was making the police report as an alibi.

But police arrested him, said Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din.

Office clerk Nor Hidayah, 28, was found dead with her body wrapped in blankets and covered with pillows at her apartment in Prima Damansara here last Wednesday.

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was "asphyxiation due to smothering".

In a separate case in Kuala Lumpur, a fight between several people left a Bangladeshi man dead.

City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the man's body was found in a car parked along Jalan Kelapa Muda.

He said the police, upon being informed of the fight at 9.12am, rushed to the scene to maintain order.

"The victim, in his 30s, had injuries to his face and hand. It is believed that he was also stabbed in the stomach, " Comm Mazlan said.

He added that police were still identifying the suspects and urged those with information to contact the nearest police station.

More about
malaysia death arrested

TRENDING

Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
21 loan sharks caught in major bust in Johor; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
21 loan sharks caught in Johor bust; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
S&#039;porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
S'porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms

LIFESTYLE

Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES