Malaysian man held over murder of ex-wife found wrapped in blankets

PETALING JAYA - The ongoing investigation into the murder of single mother Nor Hidayah Ahmad has led to the arrest of her former husband.
The 40-year-old man was at the Tampin district police headquarters in Negri Sembilan yesterday to lodge a report.
It is believed that he was making the police report as an alibi.
But police arrested him, said Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din.
Office clerk Nor Hidayah, 28, was found dead with her body wrapped in blankets and covered with pillows at her apartment in Prima Damansara here last Wednesday.
A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was "asphyxiation due to smothering".
In a separate case in Kuala Lumpur, a fight between several people left a Bangladeshi man dead. City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the man's body was found in a car parked along Jalan Kelapa Muda. He said the police, upon being informed of the fight at 9.12am, rushed to the scene to maintain order. "The victim, in his 30s, had injuries to his face and hand. It is believed that he was also stabbed in the stomach, " Comm Mazlan said. He added that police were still identifying the suspects and urged those with information to contact the nearest police station.
Read also
In a separate case in Kuala Lumpur, a fight between several people left a Bangladeshi man dead.
City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the man's body was found in a car parked along Jalan Kelapa Muda.
He said the police, upon being informed of the fight at 9.12am, rushed to the scene to maintain order.
"The victim, in his 30s, had injuries to his face and hand. It is believed that he was also stabbed in the stomach, " Comm Mazlan said.
He added that police were still identifying the suspects and urged those with information to contact the nearest police station.