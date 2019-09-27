Malaysian man holds father at knife-point over $6.60

"I will kill you," a drug addict screamed as he held a knife to his own father's neck - just because the latter refused to give him RM20 (S$6.60), reported Kosmo!.

During the 4.30pm incident on Wednesday at Kampung Nyior Sebatang, Kepala Batas, Penang, the victim, 74, was uninjured, but was left traumatised as his son had threatened to kill him.

Investigations by police indicated that the man had gone on a rampage because he had been denied the money he asked for.

"He ran amok and went on to destroy furniture and other things in the house," said Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

ACP Noorzainy also said that the suspect, 34, tested positive for methamphetamine.

"The suspect was detained for further investigation for criminal extortion," he said.