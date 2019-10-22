Malaysian man invents muruku machine ahead of Deepavali

PHOTO: Screengrab/The Straits Times
C. Aruno
Derek Yong
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A man in Ipoh invented a muruku making machine that could churn out 60 pieces of the snack in two minutes.

Malaysia Nanban reported that R. Lingam spent several months and about RM8,000 (S$2,600) to perfect the gadget.

Lingam, who grew up with 11 siblings, said his family would usually gather at their mother's house to make the snacks during the Deepavali season.

But making muruku - usually by extruding batter into hot oil - was hard work and they had to make large batches as it was always the season's favourite snack.

Lingam said he was also happy to let relatives or neighbours make use of the machine to help ease their preparations for Deepavali.

More about
malaysia deepavali Food and Drinks

