Malaysian man killed in freak firecracker incident

KULAI, Malaysia - It was a tragic Deepavali for a family when a 25-year-old man was killed after lighting a firecracker outside their home.

It is learnt that P. Puwnaswaran (pic) suddenly slipped and fell on the firecracker which he had lit. It led to a loud explosion.

"He was badly injured all over the body and face. He was immediately rushed to the Kulai Hospital for treatment," said a friend who declined to be named.

According to the friend, Puwnaswaran was then transferred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru.

However, he died several hours later after the midnight freak accident in Taman Mutiara here yesterday.

"The family is devastated.