Malaysian man loses $14,000 to another man in love scam

PHOTO: Pixabay
Andy Chua
The Star/Asia News Network

SIBU, Malaysia - A self-employed man was cheated out of RM42,300 (S$14,000) in a love scam by another man he met on social media.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that on Sept 21, the 42-year-old victim got to know a man who identified himself as "Michael Bill" on Facebook.

"During their chat, the suspect sent his photo to the victim. He also told him that he was from Sweden and would be coming to Malaysia for a holiday and also to meet him, " he said.

At about 11am on Oct 11, the suspect messaged the victim, saying that he was already at an airport in Sweden en route to Malaysia.

"The victim was told that he needed to pay a certain sum of money for Michael's release, insurance, and tax so that he (Michael) could bring in the money, " he added.

The victim did as instructed and transferred a total of RM42,300 in 11 transactions from Oct 12-14 to an account provided by "Siti Zara".

However, he was again asked to make another payment of RM20,000 or face arrest himself, as he was the guarantor for the suspect.

"It was only then that he realised that he had been conned and lodged a police report on Oct 14, " said ACP Stanley.

The case, he said, is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

