Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time

PHOTO: China Press
The Star/Asia News Network

A man in Semporna, Sabah, has apparently married two women simultaneously, Harian Metro reported.

Pictures of the threesome at their wedding last Friday (Sept 27) were uploaded on Facebook by someone named Jimmy Jim, who is believed to be a cousin of the groom.

Jimmy, who conveyed his best wishes to the man, wrote: "This breaks the family record. Terus dua bini (two wives immediately). Congratulations."

It is believed that the man was earlier engaged to a woman from Kota Kinabalu.

PHOTO: China Press

Later, he got to know another girl when he started a new job at a holiday resort in Pulau Mabul. She asked him to marry her.

Eventually, he ended up marrying both women at the same time.

There have been many comments online.

"Untunglah kau, bang (lucky you, brother), " someone wrote.

marriage
marriage

