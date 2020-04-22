Malaysian man opts for jail over fine for breaking MCO

KUALA LUMPUR - With no means to pay a fine which could go up to RM1,000 (S$325), a delivery man asked the court to send him to jail instead after he pleaded guilty to breaking the movement control order (MCO).

Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar then sentenced Aliff Ameruddin, 29, to a month in jail.

He pleaded guilty to moving around in an infected area without permitted reasons at Jalan Cahaya 2/3A, Pandan Cahaya near here at 10am on April 17.

The offence under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 carries a maximum fine of RM1,000, six months' imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

Aliff also pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police officer Zainuddin Kassim from carrying out his duty at the same place and time.

The charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code carries imprisonment of up to two years, a fine up to RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

For this offence, the court fixed June 10 for sentencing.

The policeman had stopped Aliff who was pushing his motorcycle in a suspicious manner. The policeman asked him for his identity card and Aliff, in turn, asked the police for his authority card.

Aliff insinuated that the police vest worn by the policeman could be bought anywhere and the authority card could be made at bookstores.

He faces three other charges to which he pleaded not guilty.

Aliff is accused of hurling abuses at the policeman, which is an offence under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

He faces a maximum fine of RM100, if convicted.

He allegedly attacked the same policeman, an offence under Section 353 of the Penal Code, and faces a maximum two years in jail or fine or both, if convicted.

Aliff also pleaded not guilty to causing hurt to the policeman, an offence under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

He faces a maximum one-year jail term, a RM2,000 fine or both, if convicted.

The cases are fixed for mention on June 17.