Malaysian man orders over $3,600 worth of face masks, gets bread, soap and spaghetti instead

SIBU - A man ordered 158 boxes of face masks worth over RM11,000 (S$3,600) from an online auction portal, but instead received bread, soap, spaghetti and only 35 boxes of face masks.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the 37-year-old complainant saw the face masks for sale on an online auction portal on March 30.

"The complainant called up the number saying that he wanted to buy 158 boxes of face masks," he said.

Soon after, he made an online transfer of RM11,720.70, including delivery charges, for 100 boxes of three-ply face masks and 58 boxes of N95 masks from the seller who was supposedly in Kuala Lumpur.

ACP Stanley said on April 14, the complainant received only 35 boxes of three-ply face masks.

He received a second package on April 23, but instead of face masks, it contained several loaves of bread, soap and spaghetti.

"When the complainant made an enquiry, he was told by the courier company in Sibu that about 24 boxes had been sent back to Kuala Lumpur," he said.

As he was unsure whether the 24 boxes contained face masks, he tried contacting the courier company in Kuala Lumpur but to no avail.

"He also asked the seller to refund his money but the seller has not responded.

"We have opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating," said ACP Stanley.