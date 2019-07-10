Malaysian man shot while chasing speeding car

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia - A 26-year-old forklift driver is in hospital after being shot twice while chasing a car that sped past him and his friends while they were lounging outside their apartment block.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the victim was hanging out with four friends in front of an apartment block in Taman Inderawasih at about 2.10am yesterday.

"Minutes later, the same car drove past again, but it was speeding this time and the group gave chase on motorcycles.

"While they were chasing, another car came up from behind and overtook them from the left.

"The victim sustained injuries to his right arm and abdomen, believed to be caused by two gunshots, and is now being treated at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

"Investigators scoured the scene and did not find any bullet shells, while the registration plates of both cars were found to be fake, " said ACP Nik Ros Azhan, adding that they are still investigating why the chase took place.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 for attempted murder.