Malaysian man suspected of taking upskirt pictures in KL dies trying to evade police

KUALA LUMPUR - A 53-year old man who was suspected of taking upskirt pictures died in a struggle while trying to evade the police in upscale Bangsar district in Kuala Lumpur, police said on Monday (Sept 16).

Acting Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Arifai Tarawe said the incident occurred at around 10.40pm on Sunday (Sept 15).

He said a 35-year-old woman filed a report at the Bangsar police station, claiming that she saw a man taking upskirt pictures of another 24-year-old woman at a restaurant along Jalan Telawi 4 here.

"The complainant pointed out the suspect to the police. They approached him and attempted to bring the suspect to the police station to perform a check.

"The suspect tried to run away and fled to the back alley of the restaurant," he said when contacted on Monday.

Mr Arifai said police tried to apprehend the suspect, which led a scuffle. The suspect fell and was unconscious, he said.

"Our personnel immediately called for an ambulance and paramedics who responded checked the suspect and pronounced him dead.

The body of the 53-year-old suspect has been sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.