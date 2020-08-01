Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards

JOHOR BARU - His sling bag containing four debit cards was out of his sight for about 15 minutes.

Businessman Lam Kok Kuen immediately cancelled his cards but by then, about RM20,000 (S$6,600) had been withdrawn using one of his bank cards.

"I noticed that I left my bag in a restaurant about 15 minutes after leaving the place. So

I went back there at once to look for it, " he said.

The workers told him that they did not notice any bag.

"I then called my banks to block my cards, " said Lam, who owns a restaurant in Ipoh.

He was here to visit his family when he lost the bag. Lam said he then went to the bank to get a new card.

"I also withdrew some money over the counter. And when I checked my balance, I was shocked to see my account wiped clean, " he said.

"The money, he said, was to pay the wages of his workers and monthly expenses of his restaurant.

Based on the information he received from the bank, someone had made four transactions to an e-wallet.