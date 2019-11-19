Malaysian minister Azmin Ali meets Umno MPs, prompting questions from PKR and Umno

PETALING JAYA - Several Members of Parliament from the Barisan Nasional's (BN) main opposition Umno party met at Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali's official residence on Monday night (Nov 18), prompting questions from Datuk Seri Azmin's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party and an investigation by the Umno disciplinary board.

Datuk Seri Azmin reportedly met with 22 Umno MPs, including Umno's former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, at the minister's house in Putrajaya.

It was unclear, however, what was the motive for the meeting, which came days after the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) was heavily defeated by the BN in the by-election for Tanjung Piai in Johor on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by several MPs from Mr Azmin's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party, including Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, among others.

Following the meeting, Datuk Seri Anwar, the PKR president, on Tuesday called for his deputy, Mr Azmin, to give an explanation for why the meeting had been called.

“It has created a lot of questions from our (alliance) partners so he should come forward to give his side (of the story), ” said Mr Anwar.

Asked on what capacity Mr Azmin met with the opposition lawmakers, Mr Anwar said that he was unsure.

“That is why we want his explanation whether it is representing the government or party," he said. “If it based on his capacity as the government, why weren’t other lawmakers invited?” Mr Anwar said at the Parliament lobby.

The Star, citing a source, said that Mr Azmin will also hold another meeting, this time with all of the PKR deputy president’s fellow party MPs, that is scheduled for later Tuesday at the Parliament.