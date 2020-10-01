Malaysian minister Azmin grateful to be cleared of sex video involvement

PETALING JAYA - Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pic) says he is grateful to be cleared of any involvement in a sex video.

He said he has read the statement by Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on the video allegedly implicating him.

"As I have consistently maintained from the beginning, this slanderous video is nothing but a nefarious plot to destroy my political career, but while those intent on this vile scheme may plot and conspire, I had no doubt that justice will be done.

"So, all praise be to Allah SWT for letting the light of truth prevail over the darkness of evil and even as I am fully vindicated, I do pray that no one will again be subjected to this type of gutter politics," he said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 9).

"I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife and my children for their unstinting faith in me, and their unconditional and absolute support in standing by me all these months.

"I am also profoundly grateful for the strong and consistent support from friends, as well as the public at large, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said.

He also called on all parties to put a stop to the politics of slander, character assassination and smear campaigns, and instead engage in constructive discourse on issues, ideas, the well-being of the people and nation-building.

Earlier, Thomas said that no charges will be filed against individuals said to be involved in the sex video purportedly implicating Azmin, as none of them could be positively identified.