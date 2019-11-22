Malaysian minister gets private viewing of 'flying car'

High-tech transport: Redzuan with the flying car in Subang.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Instead of the purported test ride of the manned aerial vehicle, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Mohd Yusof has to contend with a private viewing in Subang.

The so-called super drone is a joint venture project between local company Eastcap Berhad and a foreign company, and such visits are usual for the ministry and relevant agencies to get a first-hand look at entrepreneurship ventures, the minister's office said in a statement.

"This project will spur R&D activities in the aerospace and air mobility industries through joint ventures between local and international companies in the area of assembly, as well as parts and components manufacturing based on the latest technologies.

"This includes big data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of things.

"The project is a private-driven initiative which does not involve any financial implication on the part of the government," read the statement.

Redzuan was also briefed on the company's plans to develop manned aerial vehicle installation facilities and hope to produce 10,000 units annually.

The ministry is also in discussion with the Transport Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on the need to draft a conducive and holistic law to support the development of this industry.

Redzuan had on Tuesday told Parliament that he would witness the test run of the "flying car".

However, the CAAM clarified it did not authorise a test flight for a drone of model UAS E-Hang 216 (EH216) scheduled for yesterday.

CAAM said the location of the planned test flight at the UniKL Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology Hangar in Subang was in an area that was under strict supervision by air traffic control.

"The location is less than 200m from the commercial airline and helicopter traffic and clearly within the Subang Airport Terminal Control Zone.

"In addition to this, the EH216 was only issued a Special Flight Permit by its State of Design (Civil Aviation Administration of China), which is limited to conduct research and development flights in Grand World Science Park in Guangzhou," CAAM said in a statement.

More about
malaysia minister Drones

TRENDING

Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S&#039;porean warned for facilitating it
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES