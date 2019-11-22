Malaysian minister gets private viewing of 'flying car'

PETALING JAYA - Instead of the purported test ride of the manned aerial vehicle, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Mohd Yusof has to contend with a private viewing in Subang.

The so-called super drone is a joint venture project between local company Eastcap Berhad and a foreign company, and such visits are usual for the ministry and relevant agencies to get a first-hand look at entrepreneurship ventures, the minister's office said in a statement.

"This project will spur R&D activities in the aerospace and air mobility industries through joint ventures between local and international companies in the area of assembly, as well as parts and components manufacturing based on the latest technologies.

"This includes big data, artificial intelligence and the Internet of things.

"The project is a private-driven initiative which does not involve any financial implication on the part of the government," read the statement.

Redzuan was also briefed on the company's plans to develop manned aerial vehicle installation facilities and hope to produce 10,000 units annually.

The ministry is also in discussion with the Transport Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on the need to draft a conducive and holistic law to support the development of this industry.

Redzuan had on Tuesday told Parliament that he would witness the test run of the "flying car".

However, the CAAM clarified it did not authorise a test flight for a drone of model UAS E-Hang 216 (EH216) scheduled for yesterday.

CAAM said the location of the planned test flight at the UniKL Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology Hangar in Subang was in an area that was under strict supervision by air traffic control.

"The location is less than 200m from the commercial airline and helicopter traffic and clearly within the Subang Airport Terminal Control Zone.

"In addition to this, the EH216 was only issued a Special Flight Permit by its State of Design (Civil Aviation Administration of China), which is limited to conduct research and development flights in Grand World Science Park in Guangzhou," CAAM said in a statement.