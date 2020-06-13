Malaysian minister lodges report over fake news that Singaporeans not welcome into country

PETALING JAYA - Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has become the latest victim of fake news with allegations that he does not welcome Singaporeans into the country.

Ismail Sabri said the alleged news that is going viral can cause a strain in the relationship between both Malaysia and Singapore.

"The truth is, our borders are still closed to everyone, including Singaporeans so such a news is malicious.

"This act can sour the relationship between Malaysia and our neighbour Singapore.

"I have lodged a report with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)," said the Defence Minister in his daily briefings on Saturday (June 13).

Ismail Sabri said as of June 13, some 266 investigation papers have been opened by the police and MCMC on fake news in relations with Covid-19.

From that total, 179 are still under investigation, 30 have been charged in court while 11 were given warning notice and 18 have pleaded guilty.

The Defence Minister said there is no new investigation papers in the past two weeks, which showed that the people's awareness to avoid sharing fake news has increased.

"However, the police and MCMC will continue to monitor the spread of fake news.

"People are reminded to be careful before sharing unverified news," he said, adding that people can check https://sebenarnya.my/ before sharing them.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that the wedding industry is welcome to submit their standard operating procedure (SOP) suggestions to the National Security Council (MKN).

He said industries and business premises are opened in stages during the various phases of the movement control order (MCO).

"Similarly for weddings, first we allowed online marriage solemnisation, then we allowed face-to-face solemnisation with less than 20 people present, so we will be opening up sooner and maybe allow bigger numbers from time to time.

"However all of this is done after discussion with MKN and the Health Ministry.

"If the wedding industry have their own SOP, then we welcome them to submit it to us," he said when asked about the plight of those in the wedding industry.