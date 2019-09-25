Malaysian minister Yeo Bee Yin ignores calls to resign for conflict of interest over haze

SERI ISKANDAR, Malaysia - Ms Yeo Bee Yin has brushed aside calls for her resignation over a supposed conflict of interest in handling the transboundary haze issue.

Responding to media questions about an oil palm plantation in Indonesia linked to her husband's company, IOI Corporation, which is said to be among companies causing the regional haze, the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister said the matter should be handled by the Indonesian government.

She said the Indonesian government should first investigate the matter and take necessary action against any company found guilty of the offence.

"I hope that instead of criticising, the Opposition can give constructive ideas to resolve similar issues in the future. This situation has been occurring for decades, and we welcome ideas from either the government or the opposition," she told reporters after opening the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) Centre and officiating a prize-giving ceremony at Universiti Teknologi Petronas here on Tuesday (Sept 24).

"If there are constructive ideas, we will accept and execute them," she said.

It was reported that four plantation companies in Indonesia with ties to Malaysians were among the industry players blamed for causing the haze currently blanketing the region, because of slash-and-burn land-clearing methods.

The companies include Sukses Karya Sawit, a unit of IOI Corporation, and Sime Indo Agro, which is related to Sime Darby Plantation.

MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong has called for Ms Yeo to step down due to the link with her husband's company.