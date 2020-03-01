Malaysian MP and celeb's marriage status confirmed during corruption trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The marriage status of Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his celebrity wife Datin Seri Zizie Ezette Abd Samad came up on the first day of their joint corruption trial at a Sessions Court here.

A witness from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) testified that the solemnisation of the two was done in accordance with Islamic religious laws.

Jawi marriage and family development unit assistant director Mohd Abd Nasir Abdullah, 42, said the couple were married on June 9, 2010 and Zizie's brother Samzy Fuzette Abd Samad acted as the wali (guardian) during the ceremony.

However, the marriage was only registered on April 29,2014.

"I confirm that the marriage certificate was issued by Jawi after receiving a court order from the Kuala Lumpur Syariah High Court, " he said yesterday.

Nasir was reading his witness statement on the first day of Bung Moktar and Zizie's corruption trial involving RM2.8million (S$921,700) relating to Felcra's investment.

The witness was under an examination-in-chief conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The couple, who came in matching outfits of pink shirts and black blazers, were seen in good spirits throughout the hearing.

Earlier during the proceedings, the charges against Bung Moktar and Zizie were amended and both maintained their not guilty plea.

According to the first amended charge, Bung Moktar, who was then a Felcra non-executive chairman, allegedly obtained for himself a RM2.2million bribe from a Public Mutual investment agent, Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through Zizie.