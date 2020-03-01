Malaysian MP and celeb's marriage status confirmed during corruption trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The marriage status of Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his celebrity wife Datin Seri Zizie Ezette Abd Samad came up on the first day of their joint corruption trial at a Sessions Court here.
A witness from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) testified that the solemnisation of the two was done in accordance with Islamic religious laws.
Jawi marriage and family development unit assistant director Mohd Abd Nasir Abdullah, 42, said the couple were married on June 9, 2010 and Zizie's brother Samzy Fuzette Abd Samad acted as the wali (guardian) during the ceremony.
However, the marriage was only registered on April 29,2014.
"I confirm that the marriage certificate was issued by Jawi after receiving a court order from the Kuala Lumpur Syariah High Court, " he said yesterday.
Nasir was reading his witness statement on the first day of Bung Moktar and Zizie's corruption trial involving RM2.8million (S$921,700) relating to Felcra's investment.
The witness was under an examination-in-chief conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
The couple, who came in matching outfits of pink shirts and black blazers, were seen in good spirits throughout the hearing.
Earlier during the proceedings, the charges against Bung Moktar and Zizie were amended and both maintained their not guilty plea.
According to the first amended charge, Bung Moktar, who was then a Felcra non-executive chairman, allegedly obtained for himself a RM2.2million bribe from a Public Mutual investment agent, Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through Zizie.
He allegedly committed the offence as an inducement for an approval from Finance Minister II for Felcra to make an investment of RM150million to join Public Mutual's unit trust investment. The offence was allegedly committed at Public Bank, No. 262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12,2015. For the second charge, he was accused of corruptly obtaining for himself a RM262,500 bribe from the same person, Madhi, through Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account with the number 044797816, which was registered under Zizie's name, for the same purpose. For the third charge, Bung Moktar was accused of corruptly obtaining for himself a RM337,500 bribe from another Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, through Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account with the number 044797824. The account was registered under Zizie's name for the same purpose. Both offences were allegedly committed at the same location between 12.16pm and 12.28pm on June 19,2015. All the offences come under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act which carries a maximum 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. Zizie pleaded not guilty to three charges under Section 28(1) (c) of the MACC Act for allegedly abetting her husband on the said offences. The trial before Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob continues today.
