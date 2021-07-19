Malaysian MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor cleared of corruption after appeal court overturns conviction

Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, a former top lieutenant of ex-Malaysian leader Najib Razak, on Friday (July 16) became the latest political figure in the country to be absolved of corruption charges after an appellate court quashed an earlier conviction.

The former secretary general of the powerful United Malays National Organisation (Umno) was among the handful of top leaders – including Najib – who were put on trial following the party’s shock defeat in the 2018 general election.

The party returned to power last year after it struck a power-sharing deal with other parties to overthrow the Pakatan Harapan alliance that won the 2018 poll.

Najib, prime minister from 2009 to 2018, as well as his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are both currently on trial in separate corruption-related cases.

Najib has already been sentenced to 12 years jail in the first of several cases linking him to the 1MDB financial scandal. He is appealing the verdict.

Tengku Adnan, 70, can walk free after the Court of Appeal overturned a lower court’s conviction in a corruption case involving 2 million ringgit (S$645,000) in a majority two to one decision.

The long-time politician had been charged with receiving kickbacks from one Chai Kin Hong – a director at property developer Aset Kayamas – during the course of his duties as Federal Territories Minister.

The Malaysiakini news portal quoted the three-judge panel’s chairwoman Suraya Othman as saying that the lower court failed to consider the prosecution’s own failure to re-examine Chai’s admission that the two million ringgit was meant as a political donation to Umno for by-elections in 2016.

“The trial judge failed to consider the failure of the prosecution to re-examine its own star witness Chai on the 2 million ringgit being a political donation for Umno,” Malaysiakini quoted Court of Appeal Judge Suraya as saying.

“The entire version of the prosecution’s case (against Adnan) was built on his (Chai) testimony.”

Tengku Adnan was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal last December in a separate corruption case involving 1 million ringgit after prosecutors said it uncovered “new developments”.

The politician is widely known for his deep pockets, having been a successful businessman in the 1990s before he entered politics.

In March last year, it was revealed in court that he had assets of almost 1 billion ringgit – a fact his defence lawyers used to underscore that he had no need to take bribes.

Tengku Adnan joins Musa Aman in the ranks of former Najib loyalists who have been cleared of corruption charges that were brought following the 2018 election.

Musa, the former chief minister of Sabah, was acquitted last June of 46 corruption and money laundering cases linked to timber deals that took place between 2004 and 2008 in Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore.

Attorney General Idrus Harun at the time said the unavailability of prosecution witnesses who had either died or left Malaysia as well as an affidavit in support of Musa by a former attorney general led him to decide that the prosecution of the politician was “no longer tenable”.

Umno – the country’s biggest party by membership – is currently facing internal strife because of a divide between one camp backing Najib, Zahid and others facing criminal charges, and another which has sought to distance itself from those facing corruption allegations.

Party members facing charges have been dubbed by commentators as the “Mahkamah” or court cluster.

Zahid, the current party president, last week said he was pulling the party out of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, but that position was later undermined as Umno politicians currently serving as ministers said they fully backed the administration.

Muhyiddin, who gained power after defecting from Pakatan Harapan, requires the crucial backing of allies such as Umno to command a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat legislature.

Commentators suggested Zahid’s move had been intended to put pressure on the government to drop the current cases against the so-called Mahkamah cluster group.

Muhyiddin has repeatedly said the government has no intention of interfering in the judicial process.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.