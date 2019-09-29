Malaysian MPs question need to extend deadline for JB-Singapore RTS rail link

JOHOR BARU - The one-month extension of the deadline for Malaysia to decide on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project came in for further debate here, with several leaders questioning the need to ask for more time.

The initial six-month deadline for Malaysia to review the RM4 billion (S$1.3 billion) project to build a 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor to help alleviate congestion at the Causeway was to expire on Monday (Sept 30).

The deadline has been extended by Singapore up to Oct 31 following a request from Malaysia.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said there were "other means" for Putrajaya to look for funding to finance the project.

"The people have been waiting for this project, as it will greatly reduce the acute congestion problem at the Causeway that affects thousands of Malaysians and Singaporeans.

"So, this project has to be given priority," said the PKR lawmaker.

Former Johor mentri besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin questioned the commitment of the Pakatan Harapan government in implementing the project.