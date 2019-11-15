Malaysian mums win hearts at beauty pageant held in Singapore

PETALING JAYA - Two Malaysian mothers did the country proud by winning multiple titles at the Mrs Worldwide 2019 pageant.

Premila Subramanium (pic) was placed Top 10 in the competition which saw representatives from 28 countries.

The mother of two and an academician at Brickfields Asia College was also crowned Mrs Elegance.

Another Malaysian, Khomahla Waney Sarangabani, took home the Mrs Worldwide Special Queen Ambassador award.

The mother of three and human resources manager was also honoured with the Queen of People's Choice and Mrs Millennium Worldwide awards.

The event was held in Singapore recently.

Mrs Worldwide organisation international president Justina Quek said the pageant was to celebrate married women and provide an avenue for them to express themselves.