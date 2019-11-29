Malaysian navy cadet's death: He soiled himself during shower, trainer tells court

IPOH - Navy cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam, who was already weak prior to his death, soiled himself while showering at the Lumut navy base hostel in May last year, a Coroner's Court here heard.

KD Sultan Idris 1 Course Planning Officer Lt Nur Suhana Kasim Bakri, 32, said when she took over duties as an additional trainer in May 19 last year, another trainer handing over duties told her that Soosaimanicckam had complained about being tired and feeling weak.

Lt Nur Suhana takes on the role of additional trainer twice or thrice a month.

She said in view of his condition, Soosaimanicckam, who had completed the initial three rounds of slow jog with other cadets, was asked to perform static exercises instead, before taking a 30-minute break.

She said after the break at about 11am, his body mass index was measured and the reading was higher compared to normal.

"After some time, the cadets were instructed to go back to their hostel to clean their rooms as well as the block while I left for the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital with my colleague, a second lieutenant, to visit another cadet who was admitted for some skin rash.

"When I got back to the lobby of the hostel at about 12.30pm that day, my colleague who went to check on the cadets told me after a few minutes about Soosaimanicckam's defecating incident, " she said yesterday before Sessions Court judge Azman Abu Hassan who sat as Coroner.

The Coroner's Court is probing the cause of the cadet's death during training at the naval base on May 19 last year.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 1.45pm the same day.