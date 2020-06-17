Malaysian para athlete shares loving moment with wife in touching tweet

PETALING JAYA - Para athlete tennis player Muhamad Firdaus Ibrahim shared a heartwarming moment when his wife escorted him back on a motorcycle from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh.

He had planned to relocate to Ipoh in April but due to the movement control order (MCO), it was put on hold as interstate travel was not allowed at that time.

“Her sacrifice is as much as her love. If I can, surely I will ride that motorcycle.

“The machine has not been in use for almost three months due to the MCO.

“She has a strong heart. What do I deserve to have her in my life,” he said in the touching Twitter post on Sunday.

Muhamad Firdaus and Siti Fatimah Mohd Nor’s love story went viral in September last year when he shared how their relationship bloomed from a direct message on Instagram to the pelamin (wedding dais).

The couple had tied the knot in August last year after Siti Fatimah proposed to him.

They also often shared their daily struggles on the social media.

As one of the nation’s seasoned para athletes, Muhamad Firdaus has competed in Japan, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and even won the bronze medal in men’s doubles at the 2017 Asean Para Games.

The Twitter post has received the attention of netizens with more than 20,000 retweets and some 30,000 likes from adoring fans.

https://twitter.com/zafidos/status/1272106802004422661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1272106802004422661&

The posting was accompanied by another video posting, showing his wheelchair inside his car.

“Last selfie at a traffic light junction before reaching home. Small, strong and cute.

“If anyone wants to offer my wife a job near Ipoh, please let me know. She is also currently struggling to find a job, after sending out so many resumes,” he said.

Muhamad Firdaus shared that his wife holds a degree.

“She is cute, strong, resilient and educated.

“The company will be lucky to hire her,” he quipped.