Malaysian parents: Staggered school reopening is best

PETALING JAYA - Concerned parents are not in a rush for schools to reopen until it is safe, saying that they prefer a staggered resumption of classes.

Parent Nur Fairuz Mahusin fears that Covid-19 cases could spike once schools reopen.

“The government must ensure that schools and teachers are able to adapt to the new normal before allowing students to resume classes.

“It is best for schools to reopen in a staggered manner, like what the Education Ministry announced – only Form Five and Six students to return first.

“It will be difficult for schools to manage students if the numbers are high,” she said.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said many parents would prefer to keep young children at home but might allow those in secondary school to return.

“Besides the safety factor, parents will also consider other factors, such as the availability of caregivers, the feeling of losing out if children are not physically in school and the effectiveness of remote learning in the new normal, ” she said.

Parent Shamini Segaran said although it was overwhelming juggling a job, online school lessons, tuition classes, homework and chores, she would rather brave the difficulties for the time being than send her son back to school.

“I would prefer if he stays home, where I don’t have to worry about his safety, ” said the sales and marketing manager.

Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education chairman Mak Chee Kin is of the opinion that Form Five and Six students are mature enough to attend school while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“But not the younger ones,” he said.

SK Taman Megah Parent-Teacher Association chairman Rodney Teoh said he would still allow his children to return to school.

“Nobody knows when the pandemic will end and the government has opened up so many sectors.

"As long as there’s an SOP from the ministry, I believe the teachers can handle it.

“I will make sure my children are properly equipped with hand sanitisers, face masks and practise social distancing with other schoolmates, ” he said.

During a conference call with Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said that many details had to be looked into before schools were allowed to reopen.

Muhyiddin said he hoped that the Health Ministry could guide and assist the Education Ministry in resolving the issues raised.

Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said it would work with the Health Ministry to prepare an SOP for schools in the country.

Mohd Radzi said the safety and health of students and teaching staff were a priority in formulating the SOP.

“As I have said earlier, schools will start reopening for only those in Form Five and Six.

"For other students, schools will reopen in stages based on advice from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

He added that the ministry wanted to do its best for the students.

Another parent David Yee said staggered classes would be a good method to “space out” students who did return to school.

Noting that split classes are a difficult but necessary move, he said:

“Form Five students could have classes in the morning. The Form Six students could take the afternoon session and vice versa.

“Or if they feel this is unfair, both Form Five and Six students can each have a turn at afternoon and morning sessions – meaning that each form would rotate between morning to afternoon sessions after three months of the remaining school year.”

Recess, he said, should also be staggered for the classes, adding that food should be prepackaged by canteen operators.

Educationist and former National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Datuk N. Siva Subramaniam said staggered classes was a way forward as the schools reopen.

However, he said the ministry must go to the ground to first discuss with parents and the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) before making any decision.

“Get opinions from parents and PTAs about staggered classes or ask for their suggestions. Without their cooperation, it would be impossible for schools to start, ” he said.

Reopening schools, he said, must be done by stages, adding that every school would need to be disinfected.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.