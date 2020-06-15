Malaysian PM calls blood donors 'national heroes'

PETALING JAYA - Blood donors are national heroes for voluntarily donating blood to save lives while the country is battling Covid-19, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the donors took the initiative to come forward, sacrificing their time and energy to donate blood during the recovery movement control order (MCO).

“I saw people who came forward voluntarily daily, spending time and energy to donate blood during the recovery MCO in the fight against Covid-19.

“I would also like to thank all that had organised blood donation campaigns.

“The campaigns had allowed the people to participate in blood donation drives at the nearest community hall, which are more conducive venues for donors, ” he said in a video message in conjunction with the national-level Blood Donor Day on his Facebook on Sunday (June 14).

Themed 'Safe Blood Saves Lives' and 'Donate Blood for Global Health,' this year’s focus is on every blood donor’s contribution in helping to save lives and subsequently build healthier communities.

As the country enters the Covid-19 recovery phase, Muhyiddin has called on Malaysians to adapt and continue practising the new norms in daily life.

"I am certain all social media platforms will be utilised to disseminate useful information to all blood donors and to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood," he said.

Muhyiddin also urged Malaysians to continue to support the National Blood Centre and blood banks nationwide.

“I call on all Malaysians, especially those who have yet to donate blood, to take the first step to be a regular blood donor in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, ” he added.

