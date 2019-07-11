Malaysian PM Mahathir says he will not step down until he has resolved country's problems

KUALA LUMPUR - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he will not step down as Malaysia's prime minister until he has resolved the problems facing the country.

The problems, he said, included recovering the billions lost through 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), finding and trying fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, and stamping out corruption in the public service.

In an interview with the Financial Times, published on Wednesday (Nov 6), Dr Mahathir said there was no actual date or time mentioned for him to step down.

"The actual time that I will be there depends on the problems that we face," he said.

"I've had some experience solving financial problems, so they want me to solve the problems before I step down.

"I mentioned at the time when they appointed me that I would not be permanently there, that means that I wouldn't finish a whole term."