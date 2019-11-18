Malaysian PM Mahathir says Tanjung Piai defeat much worse than expected, serious post-mortem needed

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that the 15,086-vote defeat was much worse than he anticipated.
PHOTO: Reuters
Zakiah Koya
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - There is a need for a serious post-mortem to identify why Pakatan Harapan was defeated in the Tanjung Piai by-election, says Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"A detailed, serious and honest post-mortem must be made at all levels of the parties to find out what was real reason for the by-election defeat (for Pakatan Harapan)," said Dr Mahathir in a statement on Monday (Nov 18).

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said that he expected the opposition to win by a 2,000 vote majority, adding that the 15,086-vote defeat was much worse than he anticipated.

"I take note of the results of the recent by-election. I accept the results made by the people of Tanjung Piai," said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman.

"I thank all who worked hard throughout the by-election," added Dr Mahathir

This is the first time Dr Mahathir had stated anything publicly since the worst by-election defeat for Pakatan since it won the Federal Government last year.

The Tanjung Piai by-election saw MCA's Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng win with an overwhelming 15,086-vote majority.

Wee, a former two-term Tanjung Piai MP, garnered a total of 25,466 votes against Pakatan candidate Karmaine Sardini who obtained 10,380 votes; Gerakan's Wendy Subramaniam (1,707), followed by Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa (850) and two independents, Dr Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32).

