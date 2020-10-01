Malaysian PM Mahathir takes over as acting Education Minister after Maszlee's resignation

Malaysia's PM Mahathir Mohamad will hold the position until the new Education Minister is selected.
PHOTO: AP
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been made the acting Education Minister, with the appointment effective from Jan 3.

He will hold the position until the new Education Minister is selected, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Friday (Jan 10).

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Tun Dr Mahathir takes over the position from Dr Maszlee Malik, 45, who resigned from the post on Jan 2, which was also the first day of school for the new year across the nation. Dr Maszlee had said he was "advised" to do so by Dr Mahathir.

The announcement on Friday confirmed reports in the Malaysian media this week that Dr Mahathir would step in to fill the vacant portfolio in the interim.

The Star on Friday reported a source as saying that Dr Mahathir had informed the Cabinet that he had yet to make a decision on who will replace Dr Maszlee.

"He told the Cabinet that he will not be appointing anyone in a rush," the source said. "The understanding is that Dr Mahathir will meet ministry officials to find out who best will suit the ministry," added the source.

Another source from the Education Ministry said the Prime Minister will be meeting some of its top officials before the appointment of the new minister.

"We were told that this time round, Dr Mahathir is being very meticulous in who will be the candidate for the ministry after the experience with Maszlee," the source said. "We were also told to prepare for the new minister and our work is being reviewed."

"Some appointments made by Maszlee are also being reviewed," said the source.

It is believed that Dr Mahathir met officials from the ministry last week and was briefed on the way the ministry works.

It is also believed that the Prime Minister will take into account the problems of the ministry before appointing one of his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs to the post.

Dr Maszlee's resignation came 20 months after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won power in the May 2018 General Election.

It was the first Cabinet change made by Dr Mahathir after months of speculation over a reshuffle.

Former Barisan Nasional minister Mustapa Mohamed, who is now in Bersatu and an MP for Jeli in Kelantan, has been touted by party members as one of the likely candidates to assume the role.

However, sources said Dr Mahathir will likely ruffle some feathers in the party if he picks Mr Mustapa, especially among those who are not keen for an ex-Umno member to be made a minister.

During his 20-month tenure, Dr Maszlee courted much controversy with some of his reforms to the national education system, including the decision to teach Jawi, or Arabic script, in Chinese and Tamil schools.

Dr Maszlee, however, has blamed the media for cherry-picking and sensationalising certain issues as the main reasons for his resignation.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad malaysian politics Cabinet minister

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s wife suffers miscarriage from stress of extra-marital affair
R.chord Hsieh's wife suffers miscarriage from stress of extra-marital affair
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Gas leak the cause of white smoke seen in MRT train that was evacuated at Raffles Place station
Gas leak the cause of white smoke seen in MRT train that was evacuated at Raffles Place station
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Donor in Singapore gives away torn and tattered mattress to the needy, volunteer disappointed
Donor in Singapore gives away torn and tattered mattress to the needy, volunteer disappointed
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES