Malaysian PM to undergo 14-day self-quarantine

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for Covid-19 but will have to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

This came after an officer, who was present during a post-Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, tested positive for the disease.

Early yesterday, Muhyiddin went for Covid-19 screening and the test came back negative.

“Nevertheless, according to the Supervision and Observation Order for Covid-19 Contact (Section 15(1) Act 342), the Prime Minister has to be in self-quarantine at home for 14 days beginning Friday evening, ” said a brief statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

It said all those present during the meeting had also been directed to go for screening and self-quarantine at home for two weeks.

“As noted, every meeting held at the PMO has practised social distancing and stringent healthcare at all times, ” the statement added.

The meeting was attended by top officials representing agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department.

It is understood that Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali was also present.

Sources said he too had undergone a swab test, which came back negative for Covid-19.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed that he was among those who attended the meeting.

“I have taken the swab test and am still waiting for the result.

“As per standard operating procedure, I will undergo the 14-day self-quarantine at home, ” said Azam.