Malaysian police: Ignore fake message about 'weekend chaos'

PETALING JAYA - Police have rubbished a recorded message suggesting there will be racial unrest over the weekend and advised Malaysians to also ignore it.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor said the message was fake and was created by irresponsible individuals to instigate fear and disorder.

"Please stop using social media or other networks irresponsibly to spread fake news that touches on religious sensitivities or arouses racial sentiments which could threaten public order," he said.

He also advised the public to check with the police if they receive any questionable messages.

The message being circulated, which claims to be from Bukit Aman, warns people to remain indoors to avoid supposed chaos on Saturday and Sunday (Dec 7 and 8) and to stock up on daily necessities.