Malaysian police looking for offensive Twitter user who called them dogs

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Police are looking for a Twitter user who labelled them as "dogs".

Bukit Aman CID D5 (Prosecution and Legal division) principal assistant director Senior Asst Comm Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said they had lodged two police reports over the posting.

The reports were made at the Jalan Tun Razak police station on Monday. The case is being investigated by the D5's Special Investigation Unit.

"We are in the midst of tracking down this Twitter user," said SAC Mior Faridalatrash.

On Monday, a Twitter user going by the handle Naavin Pillai (@naavinB) replied to Klang MP Charles Santiago's post on the arrest of two DAP assemblymen allegedly linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

"Please vote in Parliament to defund and reduce the salary of PDRM, remind them who is boss -Mahathir or 50+ PKR MPs, Misbehaving dogs need to be disciplined," Naavin had said.

He also posted a picture of Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with the caption "#petsatwork Anjing/Dogs and/bersama its Master/Tuan".

Police have classified the case as distributing prohibited content and public mischief.

