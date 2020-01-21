Malaysian police still looking for mother of baby girl left abandoned near banana tree

SIBU - Police are still looking for the mother of a baby girl, who was found abandoned near a banana tree in Sibu Jaya last Friday (Jan 17).

The newborn baby, with her umbilical cord still intact, was found by a 45-year-old man when he was about to throw his rubbish outside his house at 9.30am that day.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said on Monday (Jan 20) that up till now, they are still tracking down the mother of the baby so as to allow investigation to take place under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing birth.

"The baby is reported to be healthy and is still under observation at Sibu Hospital," he said.

ACP Stanley has appealed to the public to provide police with information, should they know who the mother of the baby is.