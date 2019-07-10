Malaysian policeman arrested for discharging gun after quarrelling with fiancee

IPOH - A 29-year-old policeman has been arrested for discharging his gun after a heated argument with his fiancee.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain said the bullet hit a dog in the leg during the incident at the woman's home in Taman Merdeka on Sunday. (oct 6)

"We believe they were arguing after ending their engagement.

"The man, who was stationed at the Wang Kelian Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex, was missing from work on Friday," he told reporters when met at the senior police officer's mess hall here Monday (Oct 7).

Razarudin said the policeman has been remanded and the gun seized.

"We have also recovered a bullet for investigation.

"He has been suspended from performing his duty," he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.