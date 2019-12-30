Malaysian policeman found dead near roadblock, possibly took own life

A policeman has been found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim, who had been in the police force for five years and held the rank of lance corporal, was found around 50m away from a roadblock along Sungai Buah, Dengkil on Sunday (Dec 29).

It is believed that he had been on duty at the roadblock early in the day.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Mohd Noor Aehawan Mohammad, in a statement, confirmed the case.

He said a medical team had confirmed the death at the scene.

Supt Mohd Noor Aehawan added that a post-mortem showed that the entrance wound of the gunshot was above the victim's right ear.

"The victim left behind a wife and child. The case has been classified as Sudden Death and further investigations are ongoing," he said.