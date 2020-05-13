Malaysian politicians reminded not to use foul language

PETALING JAYA - As the political situation continues to heat up in several states, politicians have been reminded to show decorum and a high standard of ethics especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Social activist Dr Chandra Muzaffar said it was unbecoming of politicians or elected representatives to resort to foul language, obscenity or vulgarity whether in state assemblies, Parliament or in their daily life.

"It is unfortunate that this has happened, where exchanges which hinged on the line of obscenity and where vulgar words were used.

"It is not a defining characteristic of our state assemblies and august house," he said.

The Melaka state assembly on Tuesday had a chaotic first meeting, when elected representatives from both sides of the divide exchanged heated words.

The ruckus started around 9.45am when Datuk Seri Idris Harun (BN-Sungai Udang) moved a motion to oust Speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar on the grounds that Pakatan Harapan no longer commands a majority.

Lawmakers then engaged in a war of words, including name calling.

Chandra said voters should condemn such behaviour and take note of those involved in making the remarks.

"They should hold the assembly members accountable for their actions and when they come back to ask for support in the coming election, they should not support them," he said.

Prof Dr Jayum Jawan, political analyst from Universiti Putra Malaysia, said the ruckus was regrettable.

"It brought shame to the House and to the honourable members. The use of vulgar words cannot be justified in any situation," he said.

He noted that such behaviour was not accepted in any form of democracies.

"Integrity demands that such public officials should tender their resignation to take responsibility for their untoward behaviour," he said.

Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin, who is one of the G25 representatives, said such political development did not augur well for the country.

"It is disgraceful that such a ruckus took place as the public would not expect our politicians and lawmakers to behave in such an uncivilised manner," she said.

Moderation advocate Anas Zubedy said politicians must make a stand on such behaviour.

"Is this what we want our political situation to be and the political culture that we want?

"If not, we must do something about it.

"If the fasting month cannot stop politicians from committing such action, it is time for all of us to ponder and reflect on the seriousness of the problem," he said.