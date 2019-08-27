Malaysian primary school children to get free breakfast from next January

PETALING JAYA - A free breakfast will be provided for all Malaysian primary school children beginning January next year, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said.

Dr Maszlee said his ministry cares about the pupils' diet and will always push forward various incentives to ensure the children have access to nutritious food.

"Our children need a precise eating schedule and balanced eating habits to ensure that they continue to stay healthy and active, while they stay focused in their studies every day," he said in a statement on Monday (Aug 26).

"Therefore, beginning January 2020, the Education Ministry will launch the free breakfast programme for pupils in primary schools nationwide.

"Through this programme, the children will be provided with a tasty breakfast based on a healthy menu, and it is free," Dr Maszlee added.

He said that the ministry will continue to look into an avenue to ensure that children will attend school feeling happy.\