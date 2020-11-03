Malaysian rapper Namewee calls for justice after Malaysian student murdered in Tainan

TAIPEI — Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) on Sunday listed five reasons why Malaysians would choose to study in Taiwan: “low tuition fees, rights to work while studying, mandarin education, beautiful girls and safety.”

The popular entertainer was sharing his surprise at the recent murder of a Malaysian college student in southern Taiwan, calling for justice and sending condolences to the victim’s family.

Namewee posted to Facebook on Sunday, calling for justice. PHOTO: Facebook/Namewee

“As an expatriate, I can testify that all five of these points are true,” he wrote, stressing that “even a murderer would be safe (in Taiwan).”

The comment attracted local media attention as the parents of the 24-year old Malaysian student headed to the mortuary in Kaohsiung in the early hours of Monday to identify the body.

Namewee ended by calling for justice and sending condolences to the victim’s family. PHOTO: Facebook/Namewee

The student from Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was discovered on Oct 29, 2020 in Kaohsiung’s mountainous Alian District after the school reported her missing a day earlier.

Police reportedly found and arrested a 28-year-old man who confessed to killing the student and dumping her body in the mountains of Kaohsiung.