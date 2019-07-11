Malaysian reporter loses $950 in scam

KUALA LUMPUR - A freelance reporter lost RM2,900 (S$950) to a "childhood friend" after being promised RM500 commission to carry out a favour.

Lim Kai Li had on Oct 31 received a phone call from a woman claiming to be an old friend, through an unknown number.

"The caller asked me to help her buy 30 RM100 Digi prepaid reloads to sell to some Singaporeans.

"She promised me a commission of RM500 if I could help her, saying that she would sell the prepaid reloads at $100 each, " the 22-year-old said at Wisma MCA here.

Lim was initially sceptical but her "friend" assured her that she was using a new number because her old phone was broken.

Asked why she sounded different, the imposter replied that she was unwell.

Lim then purchased the prepaid reloads worth RM100 each at Aeon Anggun in Rawang after her "friend" continuously bugged her to do so.