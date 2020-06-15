Malaysian rescuers find body of 11-year-old boy swept away by river currents

PETALING JAYA - The search for a boy who was swept away by river currents in Gombak has ended after three days.

A Fire and Rescue Department search and rescue team retrieved the body of 11-year-old Muhamad Shuail Fazli at around 8.30am Sunday (June 14).

He was found about 5km from where he fell into the river on Friday (June 12).

Rescuers at the scene said the boy was found by a local resident who was on the way to his farm.

"He reported the find to us and we rushed over to the spot," a spokesman said.

The search team consisted of 40 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department aided by police and local NGOs.

Gombak OCPD Asst Comm Arifai Tarawe confirmed the incident, adding the body was sent to Hospital Sungai Buloh for post-mortem.