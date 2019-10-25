Malaysian restaurant worker, 42, charged with IS terrorism-related offence

IPOH - A restaurant worker was charged in a Sessions Court here with Islamic State terrorism-related offence.

No plea was recorded from Hafiz Othman, 42, from Malim Nawar, who was represented by lawyer Mohamad Asif Mohd Noor.

He was charged under Section 130JB (a) of the Penal Code for having in possession four magazines related to IS activities.

Hafiz had allegedly carried out the offence at a house in Kampung Changkat Baru in Malim Nawar on May 18 at about 2.30pm.

Under the Section, it carries a maximum seven years' jail or a fine and possible forfeiture of the items, upon conviction.