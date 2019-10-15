Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam

BATU PAHAT, Malaysia - A retiree's mistake of not immediately lodging a police report cost her all her retirement fund.

Posing as police, a syndicate duped the woman into emptying all her bank accounts by frightening her into believing she was on the police's wanted list for money laundering totalling RM3million (S$980,000).

According to sources, the woman's nightmare started when she received a call several weeks ago and was told that she had not paid up her instalments for her bank loan of RM50,000.

The woman, in her 50s, apparently denied taking any bank loan.

The sources said the caller then informed her to immediately "lodge" a police report at the nearest police station, but the victim claimed that she was not free at that time as she was doing some errands.

"The woman panicked when the policeman also informed her that there were several arrest warrants out for her and her husband.

"It is learnt that the "policemen" also sent a copy of the arrest warrant to the woman's mobile phone to convince her she was in serious trouble.