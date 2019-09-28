Malaysian retiree cheated of over $180,000 in Macau scam

SEREMBAN - A 64-year-old retired aircraft engineer has been duped of RM551,111 (S$180,000) in a Macau scam.

Negri Sembilan commercial crime chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the victim from Nilai first received a call on Sept 20 from a woman who identified herself as "Nadiah Nizam" from the Kuantan post office.

"She claimed there was a package for him which contained an identity card and credit cards belonging to the victim and were to be sent to Kuching. However, the package had been intercepted by the Customs Department as these apparently cannot be sent via post.

"When the victim denied this, the call was transferred to the Kuantan police station where a male who identified himself as 'Sjn Andy Lho Tin Hao' asked him to lodge a report immediately," he said.

Supt Aibee said the victim was then told that he was apparently involved in money laundering activities involving RM1.48mil and that he had apparently received RM148,000 as an incentive.

The victim was also told there was an arrest warrant out for him.