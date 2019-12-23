Malaysian retiree loses $60,000 to Macau scam syndicate

A 56-year-old woman lost RM187,000 (S$60,000) to the Macau scam here after she was duped into believing that she was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

Southwest district police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said the former civil servant had received a phone call at 9.25 am last Wednesday from a man who claimed to be an officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

"The victim denied the allegations and her call was then 'transferred to Bukit Aman', where she was allegedly connected to 'ASP Fahmi'.

"The man who claimed to be the police officer also informed the victim that she was involved in the cases, and could be detained.

"The suspect then instructed the victim to empty her bank account and transfer it to the suspect's account, " Supt Anbalagan said here yesterday.

The frightened woman then made six transactions amounting to RM187,000.

"After the victim was asked to make further transfers, she then realised that she had been cheated, " he said, adding the victim lodged a police report on Saturday.

Supt Anbalagan said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.