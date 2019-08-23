Malaysian road rage suspect charged with murder

PHOTO: Screengrab/The Star
Hanis Zainal
The Star/Asia News Network

KAJANG: A man was charged with the murder of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir, 29, in the road rage incident on the North-South Expressway (NSE) on Aug 10.

No plea was recorded from Yew Wei Liang, 40, after the charges were read before magistrate Nor Afidah Idris at the Kajang Magistrate's Court here.

Nor Afidah set Sept 27 as the next mention date for the case.

Yew's lawyers, S. Selvam and O. Varghese, also lodged a complaint before Nor Afidah claiming the accused was mistreated while in detention.

"During the remand period, the suspect suffered bruises on his body, and was taken to Hospital Kajang on Aug 13.

"He was also forced to make a confession whereas he has always maintained that he had no intention to kill, " said Selvam.

When asked by Nor Afidah to clarify who was forcing the accused to make a confession of murder, Selvam said "the police".

Nor Afidah then asked for the medical report to be submitted to court.

Yew's 36-year-old wife was initially detained in connection with the incident.

Varghese also alleged there was tampering of evidence as the accused's father-in-law claimed to have received a phone call from the phone belonging to Yew's wife, which was with the police.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria stood for prosecution.

Clad in a black T-shirt, Yew arrived in court at around 9am from the Sungai Buloh prison.

The incident between Syed Muhammad Danial and Yew started as a fender bender at the south-bound Sungai Besi toll plaza on the NSE.

They were allegedly involved in a chase with each other until they reached the scene.

A fight then started between them before it was broken up by other motorists.

The two then returned to their vehicles before Syed Muhammad Danial allegedly came out again with a baseball bat and started swinging it at Yew's vehicle.

Yew then allegedly accelerated his vehicle, hitting Syed Muhammad Danial and pinning him on the road divider.

Syed Muhammad Daniel was taken to the Nilai Medical Centre and died there later that day.

More about
Road rage Murder/Manslaughter malaysia

