Malaysian scammed by his foreign 'adopted sister'

SIBU - A consultant was conned of RM45,000 (S$15,000) by a foreign woman whom he regarded as his adopted sister.

The 67-year victim first met the woman in her 40s when he attended a six-month course in Auckland in 2009, and came to regard her as a sister.

She had introduced herself then as "Felicia Miley Adams".

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said towards the end of January this year, the man received an email from the woman, who shared her phone number so that he could reach her through WhatsApp.

"When the complainant WhatsApped her, the woman claimed that her parents had passed away and that she would be coming to Malaysia, bringing US$100,000 (S$140,000) in cash and jewellery with her, " he said.

On March 17, the woman called and told the man that the items, which were kept in a bag, had been detained by Customs officers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport because it was overweight.

"The woman asked him to make a payment to help her secure release of her luggage, " said ACP Stanley.

The man obliged and made three bank transfers totalling RM45,000.

ACP Stanley said the complainant only realised he had been cheated when the woman asked him to make more payments.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.