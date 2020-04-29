Malaysian single mum challenges 30-day jail term for breaking MCO

KUALA LUMPUR - A single mother is seeking a revision of her 30-day jail sentence at the High Court for breaking the movement control order.

B. Lisa Christina, 30, filed the application for a revision on grounds that the jail term is "excessive" and "unsuitable".

Besides being a first-time offender, her application also states that she has to earn an income to support her six-year-old son.

The application, which was sighted by The Star, pointed out that two other offenders who were sentenced by the same court on the same day were given the maximum fine of RM1,000 (S$300) and not a custodial sentence.

Her case will be heard by the Shah Alam High Court before Judicial Commissioner Norsharidah Awang today.

On April 21, the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court sentenced Lisa Christina to 30 days in jail.

She pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000, six months' imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a playground in Subang Jaya on April 12.