Malaysian social activist condemns video of man allegedly threatening non-Malays

A screengrab from the video.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.S.N. Murali
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - A social activist has condemned a video of a man allegedly threatening non-Malays while displaying sharp weapons.

Melaka Consumer and Environment Association (PPASM) education and woman bureau chief Azizah Harun urged every Malaysian to lodge a police report against the man who claims to be from Johor.

"You're giving my religion a bad name, we are peaceful people and not a violent community like what you've painted.

"We are living in a new age, not 1969, where people can judge right from wrong without blaming other races," she said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 18).

Azizah said all hell would break loose should other communities post similar intimidating videos.

"Why blame the current generation when our founding fathers had already laid the Federal Constitution," she said, adding that claims that "the minorities were bullying the majority don't make sense at all".

Hence, Azizah said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik should look into introducing the true history of this country.

"The contribution of other races are not told to the younger generation when there are documented evidences from the British," she said.

Azizah said the public have lost the mood to celebrate National Day amid recent racial and religious tensions.

"The current government has failed to quell sensitive issues quickly and it is getting worse now," she added.

She said the actions of the man in the video are against the true teachings of Islam.

"My religion teaches me noble values and reminds me that life is temporary in this world.

"I hope right thinking Malaysians will condemn such act," she added.

The three-minute and 19-second video that went viral shows a man allegedly threatening non-Malays with violence, while brandishing various sharp weapons.

More about
malaysia Attack Race issues

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES