Malaysian speed skater Anja beats Covid-19 she did not know she had

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian speed skater Anja Chong is recovering from Covid-19. But she never knew she had it.

In a quirky twist of events, Anja fell sick on her birthday on March 10. For two weeks, she had bouts of fever and even suspected that she had Covid-19.

Anja, a SEA Games gold medallist, spoke to several doctors in Germany, where she is staying, and was told her temperature, the highest being 38ºC, was not high enough to warrant hospitalisation and did not have symptoms like coughing and breathing difficulties.

The Ice Queen only had slight fever and lethargy.

With the high number of cases in Germany, testing is only being done on people linked to known cases.

However, things got bad in May, and two weeks ago, the 26-year-old did an antibody test.

"I just did the Covid-19 antibody test two weeks ago, which showed that I tested positive for SARS-COV-2-IgG, but negative for SARS-COV-2-IgM, which means that I had Covid-19, but I don't any more," said Anja.

"For the last few months, I've been sick on and off, but in the previous month, it got much worse. I had headaches and dizziness and struggled to get out of bed. My hands still tremble, and I feel incredibly weak and so fatigued.

"If I went for a walk or did yoga or some abs training, I would be completely out the next day and couldn't get out of bed.

"That's when I knew something was wrong.

"Two weeks ago, I went to see a doctor who did a full blood test, and he said with everything going on I should do a Covid-19 antibodies test."

The result came as a surprise to her as she sanitises the whole house regularly and everything that came into her home, including single grocery items.

"It's ironic that after being so careful, I still got it. I have to come to terms with the fact that I just don't have the capacity and energy to do anything.

"Even brushing my teeth is a chore. I dropped my toothbrush while I was brushing yesterday," she said.

"But I'm so relieved that I know the cause of the problems."

Anja hopes to return home soon, but will only do so once she feels better.

"I am still stuck here in Germany, which is hard because of the language barrier. I don't have a support system or know many people.

"It's hard being away from my family when I'm feeling so sick, and I'm struggling to look after myself. There is also no support for people post-Covid-19. So many people are just left to fend for themselves."

